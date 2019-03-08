Aiming to localize production across the electric vehicle value chain, the government wants to support battery manufacturing at a gigawatt-scale. The initial focus will be on large-scale module and pack assembly plants in the new fiscal year, followed by integrated cell manufacturing by 2021-22.From pv magazine India. With a general election fast approaching, the government of India has approved a National Mission on Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage, to drive "clean, connected, shared and sustainable mobility initiatives in the country". The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union ...

