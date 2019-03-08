Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Medexus to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

MONTREAL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company" or "Medexus") (TSXV: MDP, OTCQB: PDDPF) today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 12th at 10:20 AM EST / 7:20 AM PST. Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer and Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer, of Medexus, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Player/Index?webcastId=29684&g=0b7c79ec-bd01-4073-9593-82f888cd13ff&uid=5145231&sid

"We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Medexus Pharmaceuticals' profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MDP.V

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our highly trained U.S. and Canadian sales force. Medexus has a diversified and growing product portfolio, including products within the therapeutic areas of auto-immune, pediatric, allergy, oncology, and non-prescription products. Several of Company's lead products include Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. Additional information is available on the Company's website: www.medexus.com.

