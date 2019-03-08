Flor de Caña Volcano surprises travelers in Madrid Airport

MADRID, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the premium rum from Nicaragua, has activated a disruptive and elegant volcanic display in Madrid's International Airport inspired by the San Cristobal Volcano in Nicaragua. The display incorporates large LED screens that create an incredible visual mosaic showing lava, volcano explosions in ultra-slow motion footage, the 125-year family story of Flor de Caña and the brand's premium rum portfolio.

After having been in New York, Atlanta, Miami and Mexico, the activation will now impact millions of travelers passing through the T4 Terminal of Madrid's Airport during the months of February and March 2019. Travelers will be able to enjoy a tasting of Flor de Caña's naturally aged and volcano-enriched rums and learn about the brand's liquid credentials, including being awarded 2017 "Best Rum Producer of the Year" by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in London and being one of the first global spirits to be Fair Trade certified and sustainably sourced.

At the display, travelers will also have the unique opportunity to photograph themselves with a giant replica (1.2 meter in diameter) of the corks used in Flor de Caña's ultra-premium rum collection, aged from 12 up to 25 years.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a super premium, 5th generation single family estate rum from Nicaragua. Enriched by an active volcano, naturally aged without sugar and distilled 100% with renewable energy. Awarded 2017 "Best Rum Producer of the Year" by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in London and one of the first global spirits to be Fair Trade certified and sustainably sourced. www.flordecana.com

