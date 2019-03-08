Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the benefits of social media monitoring. This article highlights the importance of social media monitoring for businesses in today's competitive business environment. Social media monitoring helps companies to draw conclusions from customer conversations on different channels and social media platforms. This provides an insight into the customers' mind and thereby, helps in serving them better.

Benefits of social media monitoring:

Helps in understanding the competitive landscape

Social media monitoring is one of the easiest ways today to analyze the ongoing trends in your industry. It helps in identifying industry challenges and predicts possible increase or decrease in demand for your products in the future. This makes it easy to map your marketing strategy accordingly. Social media monitoring also enables businesses to keep a close watch on key competitors and their strategies.

Assists in finding influencers

Influencers are very important for any business to reach to out to their customers. Social media monitoring can help you find the influencers in your niche and connect with them easily. These influencers can help in increasing the conversion rates by improving the reputation of your brand.

Manages brand reputation

Social media monitoring tools are very useful in keeping a close watch on the competitors' business strategies. Also, these tools can notify you as soon as your brand name appears in any social media platform. Moreover, a robust social media marketing plan can guide you in serving your customers at the earliest to improve brand reputation.

