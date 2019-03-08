Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

RUBIS RUBIS: Large success of rubis' take-over offer on KenolKobil Plc - Final holding 97.6% - Plan to de-list following compulsorily purchase from Nairobi SE 08-March-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, March 8th, 2019, 5:35 p.m. The Capital Market Authority of Kenya has declared completed and unconditional the offer made by Rubis ??nergie to acquire the shares of KenolKobil Plc that were not already owned. Being confirmed that: · upon completion of the transfer of the shares, Rubis will hold shares representing 97.60% of the total issued share capital of KenolKobil; and · Rubis has received approvals from the Competition Authority, the COMESA Competition Commission and the consent of the Energy Regulatory Commission. All the conditions as set out in the offer document dated 20 December 2018 have been fulfilled. As a result, Rubis is launching today the share transfer process. Rubis will apply the provisions of the laws of Kenya to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares of KenolKobil. The acquisition will be made at the offer price of KES 23 per share. Further details about this process will be sent to all concerned shareholders. As set out in the offer document, Rubis will initiate a process to obtain the requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals to de-list KenolKobil's shares from the Nairobi Securities Exchange. This will allow Rubis to integrate shortly KenolKobil within Rubis' accounting and governance systems. On the basis of the offer price per share of KES 23 applied on the full number of shares (post compulsory shares purchase) total amount paid for the equity would reach EUR312 million entirely financed by existing credit lines. Next meeting: 2018 annual results on 12 March 2019 (after market closing) Press Contact Analysts Contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie RUBIS - Investor Relation Gabrieli s Tel: +33 1 4482 4833 Tel: +33 (0) 1 4417 9595 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Large success of rubis' take-over offer on KenolKobil Plc - Final holding 97.6% - Plan to de-list following compulsorily purchase from Nairobi SE Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CILITKGRTH [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Activity of the issuer(acquisitions, sales...) End of Announcement EQS News Service 785547 08-March-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c0309c4e299407e3d86887d52dcec4b7&application_id=785547&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

