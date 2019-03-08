Paragon ID: Paragon ID cooperating with several airlines in the development of RFID solutions for luggage tags

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the leading provider of identification solutions for e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities, Traceability & Brand Protection, and Payment, today announced that it was working on the development of RFID solutions for luggage tags for several airlines.

IATA (International Air Transport Association) Resolution 753 foresees the integration of RFID technology in all passenger luggage tags to facilitate tracking.

Paragon ID is currently working with a number of airlines to prepare for the implementation of this resolution.

Further official communications on this subject will follow as these projects evolve over time, in concert with the airline partners concerned.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors. It has recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of Amatech Group.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with manufacturing sites in three continents (US, Europe and Asia), close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services. Paragon Group has a turnover in excess of €800 million (2018 fiscal year) and over 6,000 employees. For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0011980077 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit Paragon-id.com.

Contacts

Paragon ID

Clem Garvey

CEO

Phone: +33 2 48 81 61 00

clem.garvey@paragon-id.com ACTUS finance & communication

Investors relations

Mathieu Omnes

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Press Relations

Alexandra Prisa

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90

aprisa@actus.fr

