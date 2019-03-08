Bonuses are a portion of nearly $207 million earned nationwide in Q4 store performance-based cash bonuses

On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates received a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In Arizona, associates will be awarded approximately $6.7 million for fourth quarter performance.

"At Walmart, we believe in celebrating our associates and sharing in the company's wins," said Steven Reed, Walmart regional general manager for Arizona. "We are committed to investing in our people and making sure they know that their tireless dedication is what makes our stores successful."

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

"We are very proud of our associates and the commitment they show to Walmart," said Damir Hasic, Walmart store manager in Phoenix. "They work very hard to serve our customers and help us achieve our goals, so we love being able to thank them with performance bonuses each year."

For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In Arizona, associates shared nearly $24.8 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.

About Walmart in Arizona

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better anytime and anywhere in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Arizona we serve customers at 127 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 34,071 associates in Arizona. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $1.4 billion with Arizona suppliers in FYE18 and supporting 29,584 Arizona supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY18, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $25.6 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Arizona and our Arizona associates volunteered more than 13,200 hours with local causes. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting our corporate website and our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

