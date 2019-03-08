BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available

TORONTO, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that it has filed its 2019 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators and has mailed it to common shareholders of Bank of Montreal. The document is available on the bank's website at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting, as well as on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov.

BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the BMO Institute for Learning, in Toronto, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders regarding the meeting and the items to be voted on, which are the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory vote on the bank's approach to executive compensation, as well as two shareholders proposals. A detailed description of these items is contained in the circular.

Fiscal 2018 was a good year for the bank, with Adjusted Net Income of $6 billion, an increase of 9% from the previous year. The dividends declared grew by 6.2%. At the end of fiscal 2018, Total Shareholder Return exceeded both the three- and five-year peer-group average, as well as the S&P/TSX composite index.

Underscoring BMO's commitment to values-based leadership and ethical business practices, the bank has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, as one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies. BMO has been named to the index for two years in a row.

Earlier this year, BMO was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The index measures gender equality across internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product offerings.

