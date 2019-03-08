Bonuses are a portion of nearly $207 million earned nationwide in Q4 store performance-based cash bonuses

On Thursday, more than 912,000 Walmart U.S. associates received a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, as the company experienced a strong 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth. Associates are receiving their bonuses in paychecks received March 7. In Texas, associates will be awarded approximately $23.6 million for fourth quarter performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005375/en/

Walmart Texas associates received $23.6M in bonuses. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We couldn't be more proud of our associates in the Lone Star State," said Sonya Hostetler, Walmart vice president and regional general manager. "Every day in stores across Texas, these dedicated individuals work hard to offer our customers an outstanding shopping experience. Each of our more than 160,000 associates in the state plays a critical role to ensure we are making every day more convenient for busy families. We are pleased to reward these hardworking associates for their contributions to making Walmart a place customers trust to help them save money and live better."

Quarterly bonuses are part of an overall incentive plan designed to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for cash bonuses based on store performance.

For the full fiscal year, Walmart U.S. associates received nearly $800 million in store performance-based bonuses. In Texas, associates shared more than $94.8 million in store performance-based bonuses for the full fiscal year.

About Walmart in Texas

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better anytime and anywhere in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 260 million customers and members visit our more than 11,600 stores under nearly 60 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. In Texas, we serve customers at 598 retail units and online through Walmart Grocery Pickup, Walmart.com and Jet.com. We are proud to employ 169,390 associates in Texas. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $52.4 billion with Texas suppliers in FY19, which supported 285,93 supplier jobs. Learn more at the Walmart Today blog, and our Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram channels.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005375/en/

Contacts:

Ryan Trimble

469-855-3944

ryan@allynmedia.com