Ardene Holdings Inc.: Kendall and Kylie Jenner Take Affordable Swim Styles to the Next Level with Ardene

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2019 / Long-time Canadian fast-fashion brand Ardene is partnering once again with the renowned KENDALL & KYLIE brand for an exclusive swimwear collection. Ardene, which has over 35 years of experience in the Canadian retail market and an expanding international presence, has continued to ramp up its brand partnerships in recent years to evolve alongside its customers' shifting preferences.

Known for its fun and colorful vibe and accessible style, Ardene offers a full range of clothing, footwear, accessories, lingerie, home goods and more to Gen Z girls and customers of all ages. The youthful brand strives to offer fashion that is neither exclusive nor intimidating, all while giving customers access to the latest trends, making KENDALL & KYLIE a perfect fit for the retailer.

The summer 2019 collection features fashionable one-piece swimsuits and bikinis in a variety of shapes that are inspired by the world-famous duo's colorful and iconic lifestyle. The pieces were created with high contrast design, sleek fabrics, and eye-catching details like zip-front, smocking, and more. Customers can explore a full range of colors from bright red, army green, electric blue, black and white - all without sacrificing affordability.

Ardene said in a statement, 'Our exclusive KENDALL & KYLIE partnership, which launched for the first time last summer, has had a positive response from customers, and we are excited to offer this latest swim capsule at an affordable price point. Our goal is to exceed customer expectations and share unique experiences, and we are confident this collection delivers on exactly that.'

The must-have swim collection ranges from $22.90 to $39.90 and will be part of Ardene's Buy 1, the 2nd is 50% Off promotion, making the pieces perfect for mixing and matching with related products. The collection is exclusively available at Ardene stores across Canada and on ardene.com as of March 2019.

About Ardene

Ardene is the ultimate value fashion destination in North America and beyond for girls and women of all ages. With 375+ stores in Canada, an expanding international presence, and a growing ecommerce business at ardene.com, the company is inspired by the ever-changing world of its customers. Ardene believes that fashion shouldn't be exclusive or intimidating - it should be real, and it should be celebrated with youthful confidence and fearless enthusiasm. The company's mission is to connect with customers by offering unique and inspiring fashion experiences at the best price.

About KENDALL & KYLIE

The very successful KENDALL & KYLIE brand showcases the duality of two dynamic youthful personal styles in one collection. Kendall is inspired by sophisticated, classic, feminine silhouettes made sleek and contemporary, whereas Kylie brings eclectic originality and a signature playful cool edge to the contemporary designs, making it accessible to a wide market.

