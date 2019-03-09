sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,013 Euro		-0,001
-7,14 %
WKN: A2JAE9 ISIN: CA37148M1068 Ticker-Symbol: 1WD 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERIC GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERIC GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERIC GOLD CORP
GENERIC GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERIC GOLD CORP0,013-7,14 %