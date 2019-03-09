MIFF 2019 Celebrates 25 Years of Global Trade

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) is back again buoyed by its remarkable success story from a humble start to a global marketplace and Malaysia's largest furniture export platform over the past 25 years.

Reaffirming its status as the industry's biggest sourcing hub in Southeast Asia, MIFF flexed its trade value and relevance with 600 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions and a bigger list of registered international buyers.

Primary Industries Minister, Teresa Kok, opened the four-day event running from March 8-11 across two venues - Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

According to show organiser, UBM Malaysia, pre-registered international buyers are up by 10% with very strong numbers from North America, Africa and Eastern Europe joining the traditional core of visitors from Southeast Asia and the rest of Asia.

Like clockwork, MIFF 2019 kicks off the busiest time of the year for Malaysian manufacturers drawn by the show's ability to attract a highly diversified range of buyers from over 140 countries and rising sales performance.

"MIFF will build on its strong legacy as a partner to the local industry to expand exports and drive growth and prosperity for all. We will increase our engagement with exhibitors and partners to ensure MIFF sustains its position as a unique trade show. We must work closer than ever because our future success depends on how well we can create new opportunities, new customers and new ways to bring innovative products to the market," said Datuk Dr Tan Chin Huat, MIFF Founder and Chairman in his welcome remarks.

Buyers will have a lot to take in with latest products and new trends including fresh styles from up and coming designers, all under the theme "Design Connects People".

There is loads of diversity as well with exhibitors from Malaysia, mainland China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, United States, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Portugal, New Zealand, Thailand, Vietnam and Romania.

The spotlight falls on Muar, declared official Furniture City of Malaysia in April last year. The small southern township is an industry giant that accounts for 70% of Malaysia's furniture exports to over 160. Over 200 Muar companies are showing in MIFF 2019 with a large group assembled inside Muar Hall. MIFF and the Muar Furniture Association (MFA) have been strategic partners since 2013.

Not to be outdone are signature attractions, MIFF Office, the largest office furniture showroom in Southeast Asia, designRena, lifestyle floor curated by top Malaysian manufacturers, International Hall, Sofa Hall, Millennials@Design showcase, MIFF Timber Mart, China Halland Taiwan Hall.Also, making its presence for the first time in the show is the Professional Designers Programme(PDP) collaboration between Muar and Malaysian Timber Industry Board.

A first-time surprise at the show is an exclusive Chinese ink painting exhibition titled "Ink from the East" by one the world's most renowned artists of the genre, Master Zhong Zheng Chuan, who is also a Malaysian.

Meanwhile, MIFF 2019 is the first UBM Malaysia event to host a pavilion for the group's corporate social responsibility initiative Kind Malaysia to match businesses with projects undertaken by humanitarian non-governmental organisations.

