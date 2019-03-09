As the first retail group in the world, Coop in Denmark has decided to discontinue all purchases of cosmetics and personal care products containing harmful fluorinated substances.

Fluorinated compounds also known as PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are suspected of affecting humans, animals and the environment. Several of the substances have been associated with cancer, endocrine disruption, obesity, increased risk of miscarriage, weakened immune system, and inhibited growth in foetuses. Leading scientists around the world are concerned and have long been demanding tighter legislation to restrict the use of PFAS.

"Cosmetics are products that come into direct contact with your skin and which contain substances from the highly criticized group of fluorinated substances, the PFAS. Research shows that these substances can negatively affect our health and the environment. They are also extremely slowly degraded and therefore accumulate in the environment. We should not be using these fluorine substances in everyday products when it is fully possible to produce quality products without" says Quality Manager Malene Teller Blume, Coop Denmark.

Consequently, Coop informed all its suppliers this week that all purchases of cosmetic products containing fluorinated substances will be discontinued with immediate effect, even those from international brands. As a result all such affected products are phased out by September 9th 2019.

"It is on the basis of a precautionary principle that we now prohibit PFAS in all cosmetics and care products including existing branded products. We have a great focus on protecting our customers from exposure to chemical substances that can contribute to a harmful cocktail effect. By taking the lead, we hope that the entire international beauty industry can be encouraged to find better alternatives" says Malene Teller Blume.

Coop Denmark is one of Denmark's largest retailers of fast moving consumer goods. Coop Denmark operate the retail chains Kvickly, SuperBrugsen, Dagli'Brugsen, the webshop coop.dk and the subsidiaries fakta A/S and Irma A/S. Together with the co-operative societies Coop have an annual turnover of approximately DKK 50 billion and 1,050 stores all over Denmark. We have approximately 36,000 employees in total.

