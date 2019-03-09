Charter Court Financial Services Statement Re Possible Offer

LONDON, March 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

9 March 2019

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc ("Charter Court") (LSE: CCFS) and OneSavings Bank plc ("OSB")

Statement regarding a potential all-share combination of Charter Court and OSB

The Boards of Charter Court and OSB note recent speculation in relation to Charter Court and OSB and confirm that they are in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-share combination of the two companies (the "Possible Combination").

Under the proposed terms, OSB would acquire all the issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Charter Court on the basis of an exchange ratio of 0.8253 new OSB shares for each Charter Court share. On this basis, on completion of the Possible Combination, OSB shareholders would hold approximately 55% and Charter Court shareholders would hold approximately 45%1 of the combined group.

It is proposed that Andy Golding, currently CEO of OSB, will become CEO of the combined group.

The Boards of Charter Court and OSB believe that the Possible Combination has the potential to create material shareholder value and has a compelling strategic and financial rationale. In particular, the Boards of Charter Court and OSB believe that the Possible Combination would create a highly compelling opportunity to:

- create a leading specialist mortgage lender in the UK with greater scale and resources to deploy on growth opportunities;

- leverage complementary strengths to create a comprehensive and diversified platform across product capabilities, brands and team cultures;

- leverage complementary underwriting capabilities to enhance the customer proposition;

- establish a well-balanced, resilient and diversified retail-wholesale funding platform;

- maintain two leading, independent broker distribution platforms to create an enhanced proposition to the broker community; and

- maintain operational centres of excellence to drive service levels and platform efficiency.

Subject to the successful outcome of ongoing discussions, the Boards of OSB and Charter Court expect to recommend the Possible Combination to their respective shareholders.

An announcement of a firm intention to make an offer on a recommended basis by OSB under Rule 2.7 of the Code remains conditional on, inter alia, agreement on the terms and conditions of the Possible Combination, satisfactory completion of customary mutual due diligence, final approval by the Boards of OSB and Charter Court, and the unanimous and unconditional recommendation of the Possible Combination by the Board of Charter Court. Each of OSB and Charter Court reserves the right to waive any or all of their respective pre-conditions, in whole or in part.

A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

Notes

It is currently intended that the proposed transaction would be structured as an offer by OSB for Charter Court. Consequently, in accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, OSB is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 6 April 2019, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Charter Court in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

This announcement does not amount to an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer and accordingly there can be no certainty that an offer will be made even if the pre-conditions referred to above are satisfied or waived. Any transaction would be subject to requisite regulatory approvals including the approval of the Prudential Regulation Authority, approval by OSB shareholders (as the Possible Combination would represent a Class 1 transaction for OSB under the Listing Rules) and Charter Court shareholders, as well as other customary terms and conditions.

OSB reserves the right to make an offer for Charter Court on less favourable terms than those set out in this announcement: (i) with the agreement or recommendation of the Charter Court Board; (ii) if a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for Charter Court which, at that date, is of a value less than the value implied by the Possible Combination; or (iii) following the announcement by Charter Court of a whitewash transaction pursuant to the Code. OSB reserves the right to introduce other forms of consideration and/or vary the mix or composition of consideration of any offer. OSB reserves the right to adjust the terms of the Possible Combination to take account of the value of any dividend or other distribution which is announced, declared, made or paid by either party after the date of this announcement to the extent that such dividends are outside the ordinary course of business of, or inconsistent with the stated dividend policy of, OSB or Charter Court, as the case may be. This announcement has been made with the consent of OSB.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, Charter Court confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it has in issue 239,320,419 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, OSB confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it has in issue 244,487,537 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

1Based on an issuance of 201,018,508 new OSB shares for Charter Court's 243,570,227 ordinary shares on a fully diluted basis (including 239,320,419 Charter Court ordinary shares currently in issue (as at the date of this announcement) and a maximum of 4,249,808 Charter Court ordinary shares which may be issued on or after the date of this announcement on the exercise of options or vesting of awards under Charter Court's share schemes (based on outstanding options and awards as at the date of this announcement), giving a pro forma share count for the combined group of 445,506,045. The actual number of Charter Court ordinary shares issued under Charter Court's share schemes should the Possible Combination proceed will be affected by the application of performance conditions and time pro rating.