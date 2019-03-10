InnoCom Names Rubrik Technology Solution of the Year Following 500% YoY Growth in Israel

Rubrik is planning to expand its footprint in the Israeli market in 2019 through InnoCom

JERUSALEM, March 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubrik , the cloud data management company, and InnoCom, a leading Value Added Distributor of innovative technologies to the Israeli market, today announced that Rubrik has been recognized as Technology Solution of the Year by InnoCom. This news follows 500% YoY growth for Rubrik in Israel, as customers rapidly abandon legacy Backup and Recovery products for Rubrik's Cloud Data Management. In the coming year, Rubrik and InnoCom plan to increase their joint go-to-market capabilities via InnoCom, to address strong demand in Israel.

"Rubrik is a real game-changer in the data management space," said Tomer Perry, CEO at InnoCom. "After achieving a significant footprint in the market, InnoCom and Rubrik will continue to extend their investments in order to gain market share in 2019."

As organizations in Israel are moving to a cloud-first environment, Rubrik's solutions allow them to effectively manage and protect data by simplifying backup and recovery. The current version of its flagship platform, Rubrik Andes 5.0, accelerates digital transformation with innovation for mission-critical applications, while Rubrik Polaris, the company's SaaS platform offers a new class of data management applications for unified control, search, orchestration and data intelligence.

"Enterprises across Israel are looking for a way to accelerate digital transformation and to adopt a cloud-first environment while ensuring security and compliance. Our goal is to help them achieve this," said Dean Yates, Regional Sales Manager for Israel at Rubrik. "We have achieved fantastic success working with InnoCom over the last year and are confident that we can continue to grow Rubrik's presence in Israel together."

"Rubrik is committed to our Israeli customers and partners," said Karl Driesen, VP of Sales, EMEA. "We're thankful for this recognition and are confident that InnoCom is the right partner to take our joint business to the next level."

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers a single software platform to manage and protect data in the cloud, at the edge, and on-premises. Enterprises choose Rubrik's Cloud Data Management software to simplify backup and recovery, accelerate cloud adoption, and enable automation at scale. As organizations of all sizes adopt cloud-first policies, they rely on Rubrik's Polaris SaaS platform to unify data for security, governance, and compliance. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com

About InnoCom, subsidiary company of Aman Group

A Value Added Distributor, the Israeli representative of leading IT companies and a promoter of innovative technologies for the Israeli IT market, focusing on advanced solutions for the communications and information security fields. Since its establishment, InnoCom has partnered with leading providers and local partners in many successful implementations of new IT technologies. InnoCom enables the early availability of leading IT technologies to Israeli companies. Leveraging flexible models of operation, InnoCom works with leading vendors and leading local partners to ensure availability and successful implementation of new technologies.