Week 10 was the worst week in 2019 with the ATX down -4,05 percent. News came from RCB, Porr, Zumtobel, Raiffeisen, Andritz, UBM. CA Immo. ATX-comitee left the ATX and ATXfive unchanged. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -4,05% to 2.937,57 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 6,98%. Up to now there were 27 days with a positive and 21 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 4,24% away, from the low 6,98%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,74%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,54%. These are the best-performers this week: Bawag 2,94% in front of CA Immo 2,55% and Flughafen Wien 2,54%. And the following stocks performed worst: RBI -17,51% in front of Zumtobel -16,52% and Andritz -9,57%. Further highlights this week: Semperit for 3 days in a ...

