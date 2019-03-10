Porr: Austrian based construction group Porr reached a basic agreement for the acquisition of Reisinger Gesellschaft m.b.H. with the company's owners. Ownership of the family-run company will pass to Porr once the conditions precedent are met. Closing is planned for April 2019. Reisinger Gesellschaft m.b.H, founded in 1970, has many years of expertise in the field of well drilling and well restoration along with exploratory and horizontal drilling. Reisinger currently operates two sites in Austria with a total of 36 employees. Production output stood at around Euro 3 mn last year.Porr: weekly performance: -2.85% RCB: Raiffeisen Centrobank (RCB) was awarded as one of the capital market leaders by the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE). Bringing together the key capital market institutions in ...

