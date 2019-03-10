Zumtobel: The lightning group Zumtobel reported figures for the first nine months of the 2018/19 financial year. The difficult market environment, political uncertainty and negative currency translation effects impacted revenue development. The revenues odeclined 4.9 % to Euro 863.8 mn (FX- adjusted minus 3.8%). Group EBIT adjusted for special effects rose to Euro 23.9 mn in the first three quarters of 2018/19 (Q1- Q3 2017/18: Euro 20.5 mn), and the return on sales improved from 2.3% to 2.8%. The improvement in the Group's profitability resulted, above all, from the efficiency and cost savings measures which were introduced by the Management Board. Net loss for the period amounted to minus Euro 6.1 mn for the first three quarters of 2018/19 due to negative special effects ...

