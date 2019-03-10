Emerson Polling: Michigan 2020 Primary - Biden With Strong Lead, but Sanders Waiting in the Wings

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2019 / A new Emerson College poll finds unannounced candidate Joe Biden leading a Democratic field of 13 candidates with 40% of the vote in Michigan, followed by Bernie Sanders at 23%, Kamala Harris is at 12% and Elizabeth Warren at 11% round out the only four candidates in double figures (registered voters, March 7-10, mm, n=317, +/- 5.5%).

The Michigan statewide Emerson College poll was conducted March 7-10, 2019 under the Supervision of Assistant Professor Spencer Kimball. The sample consisted of registered voters, n=743, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll's margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.5 percentage points. The data was weighted based on 2016 voter model, age, ethnicity,gender and region. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using both an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines only (n=520) and an online panel provided by Amazon Turk (n=223). Visit our website at www.emersonpolling.com.

