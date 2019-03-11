SINGAPORE, Mar 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Tangrams, APAC's largest strategy and effectiveness awards, has announced the alignment of the awards key dates with Spikes Asia awards in 2019.This year, the Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness awards will open for entries on 15 April 2019, on the same day as Spikes Asia awards. The new arrangement allows entrants to submit outstanding campaigns into both awards and have them recognised for strategy and effectiveness as well as creative excellence. Entrants now have extra time post Cannes Lions to enter work into the Tangrams awards; and prepare submissions for a single piece of work once, rather than multiple times throughout the year.Commenting on the alignment, Joe Pullos, Festivals Director, says "We want to transform Spikes Asia into a holistic festival & awards program that not only serves as a benchmark for creativity excellence, but also for marketing strategy and effectiveness in our industry and brings together brands and agencies alike."Judging of both awards will take place simultaneously during Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity, meaning more senior level Marketers and Agency Leads congregating and networking at the festival. The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness awards show will be presented on stage throughout all 3 days at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity.Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness key dates :Jury Presidents announcement: 08 April 2019Call for entries: 15 April 2019Early Bird deadline: 26 July 2019Final entry deadline: 02 August 2019Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness awards @ Spikes: 25-27 September 2019Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness welcome submissions in 5 award types; Effectiveness, Media Strategy, Digital Strategy, Data & Analytics and eCommerce. All entries will be assessed on the ideas, strategies and business results by a team of expert judges who are selected based on their knowledge, influence and contribution to the industry.Further information on all categories, rules and entry fees will be announced on 15 April at www.tangrams.asia.About TangramsThe Tangrams celebrate the latest thinking in marketing effectiveness and showcase the very best examples of effective brand building from Asia Pacific. As the region's foremost gathering of marketing, advertising and media industry executives, acclaimed marketing experts and brand pioneers, the Festival features a compelling programme of seminars and forums, multiple networking sessions and awards presentation.The Tangrams awards honour clients and their agencies for marketing strategies that deliver solid results to transform businesses and brands. The annual awards are judged by a panel of top client and agency professionals who review the submissions against stringent criteria to determine the winners of the prestigious Tangrams trophies.The Tangrams (formerly Asian Marketing Effectiveness and Strategy Awards) is a collaboration between Ascential Events (Europe) Limited and Haymarket Media Group.Haymarket Media GroupThe Haymarket Media Group established in 1957 is the largest privately-owned magazine publisher in the UK, and one of the fastest growing media companies globally. The principal business is centred around its consumer, business, professional and customer publications. These are complemented by digital platforms and live events, including extensive exhibitions, conferences and awards. The Group's global expansion comes from wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and extensive licensing of key magazines to other publishers.In Asia from their offices in Hong Kong, Mumbai and Singapore, Haymarket Media Ltd publish market-leading titles Campaign Asia-Pacific, Finance Asia, Asian Investor, CEI Asia Pacific and Campaign India. In addition, Haymarket organises a number of the region's leading industry awards and conferences relating to the communications and finance sectors. For more information about the Haymarket Media Group see www.haymarket.com.Ascential Events (Europe) LimitedAscential Events is an international business-to-business media company with a focused portfolio of large scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals. Ascential Events is part of Ascential plc, which transforms knowledge businesses to deliver exceptional performance. www.ascential.com.Contact:Ryhn Lee,Festivals Marketing and Relationships Manager.E: RyhnL@spikes.asiaT: +65 9233 2624Source: Spikes AsiaTangramsCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.