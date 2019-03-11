Yardi Responds to UK Making Tax Digital (MTD) Initiative

Real estate technology provider offers tax submission functionality for clients ahead of deadline for new UK digital tax return process

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi, provider of cloud-based real estate management solutions, is supporting its UK clients ahead of the April 1 deadline for Making Tax Digital (MTD), the British government's program to digitize tax processes. New functionality within Yardi Voyager will enable Yardi clients to submit business tax returns directly to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Recognised by HMRC as a digital link for companies to submit tax returns, Yardi Voyager clients will be able to submit returns directly by consolidating company accounts and automatically populating the nine components of HMRC's tax return form.

Yardi has worked with multiple clients in the development and testing phase of this added functionality.

"We've taken the initiative to inform and support our clients through the MTD transition process. We've worked closely with HMRC and our clients to test the new functionality, and we're excited to offer Voyager clients this service, which will augment operational efficiency and make filing taxes easier than ever before," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.

