Dr. Rhee Se-whan of Grand Plastic Surgery Korea Invited as Russian Health Forum Speaker

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO of Grand Plastic Surgery Korea, Rhee Se whan, M.D., Plastic Surgery, gave a lecture at the Forum 'Healthy Life Forum: Towards 80+' held at the Olympic Park Media Center in Sochi, Russia on February 13th 2019.

The forum was sponsored by the Russian Ministry of Health and Welfare. More than 30 events were held and 3,500 people attended, including the government branch, panel of specialists, director of the associated departments as well as representatives from 13 countries such as Germany, Greece, Italy, France and more.

Dr. Rhee presented at the session, Demand for Beauty: How to Look 10 Years Younger in 10 Years session. Under the theme "Anti-Aging," Dr. Rhee spoke about the aging process, age-specific lifting procedures, and had a Q & A time with attendees.

"With the development of medical technology, life expectancy is increasing, and Russia considers anti-aging as a major issue and through this forum, we were able to experience the keen interest in it. We thank everyone for inviting us to a national event and will try to contribute to Korea's plastic surgery medical technology through continuous researching activities," said Dr. Rhee.

[Grand Plastic Surgery]

Grand Plastic Surgery Korea, which opened in 2004, is located in Garosu-gil, Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Plastic surgeons with highly skilled medical experience in various fields such as eye, nose, breast, body, double jaw surgery, facial contouring surgery, and anti-aging plastic surgery, diagnoses facial bones, skin types, and body types of foreign patients and perform surgery with appropriate surgical methods.

To enable comfortable communication for international clients, international consultants of Russian, English, Chinese, Thai, Mongolian, Vietnamese, Japanese and Indonesian department resides, and provides not only interpreting, but also treatment, surgery, recovery, and discharge as a one stop medical service. In addition, the company has established multi-lingual websites, Facebook, Instagram, and other SNS channels to communicate with overseas customers.

Grand Plastic Surgery

For online-consultation in Russian

[Tel] +82-70-7119-1578

[Whats APP] +82-10-4080-9672

[KaKao Talk] rusgrandps

[Email] rus.grandps@gmail.com

[FaceBook] /surgeryGrand

[Instagram] @grandpsrussia

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/828233/Dr_Rhee_Se_whan_of_Grand_Plastic_Surgery.jpg