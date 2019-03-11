Anoto Group AB: Anoto secures summary judgement against City Soft Limited and one of its directors

Stockholm, March 11, 2019 - Anoto Group AB (Anoto) has secured summary judgement against City Soft Limited and one of its directors for infringing on Anoto's intellectual property.

Anoto enlisted Humphries Kerstetter LLP to help secure the integrity of its distribution network when it learned that City Soft was using its intellectual property without authorisation. Anoto claimed in the proceedings amongst other things that City Soft infringed its copyright in using Anoto's dot pattern technology and software development kits.

The Court sided with Anoto and granted declaratory and injunctive relief as well as an inquiry as to damages. The Court also awarded Anoto its costs up to the full level of the applicable caps in the Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court.

"This was an important strategic result for Anoto which makes clear that Anoto will take the steps necessary to prevent unlicensed use of our innovative technology and products and that the Court will protect Anoto's rights in this regard", says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto Group.

For further information, please contact:





Joonhee Won, CEO

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on March 11, 2019.





About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto's four solutions: C.AI - the world's first AI solution for offline education; ACE - Anoto's new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA - Anoto's secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson - Anoto's biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment