Nytec, Inc.: Nytec's VP of Innovation, Vincent Ball, to Keynote at Smart IoT London

LONDON, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart IoT -- Microcities are becoming a big trend in driving efficiency and new value to citizens around the world. Nytec has helped Carnival Corporation revolutionize the cruise industry by turning their fleet of ships into smart microcities with Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Bringing IoT products and systems like these to life takes infinite creativity, deep technical expertise, and seamless collaboration across a multitude of different disciplines.

Nytec's technical and manufacturing experts helped Carnival Corporation creatively solve challenges across design, firmware, electrical and mechanical initiatives to deliver a truly personalized guest experience.

What: Keynote at 2019 Smart IoT London (https://www.pnr.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jL-LVnD9YYFkChPgejUqg7yxBCKOthFGhRPvkuJilhog8x-z2ndPn1eG-y5tJ3SubHjof5TL-lzHDOBeK1L7n0hNOGQWVpDcpk4rbrnGMUE=) with IoT and Wearables Pioneer Vincent Ball, Nytec VP of Innovation.

Why: Vince will expand on the challenges and opportunities facing cities of the future focusing on:

How to innovate in the IoT space through integrated design, engineering, and manufacturing management.

How to create a process through strategic partnership and accelerate its time to market with the right combination of technology and true innovation.

Top three common mistakes companies make when creating IoT products or solutions.

How IoT will be influenced by the data.



When: Wednesday, March 13, 2019; 13:55 - 14:15

Where: ExCel London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL, UK

Nytec will have a show floor presence at Booth T4663.

ABOUT NYTEC, INC.

An award-winning, integrated consulting firm, Nytec turns great ideas into first-of-a-kind technology products-focused on delivering the ultimate user experience-for tier-one global and Fortune 500 companies. Our world-class strategic advisory consultants, designers, engineers, and manufacturing experts specialize in translating complex business problems into simple, compelling IoT or IIoT solutions that span hardware, software and services. For more information, please visit http://www.Nytec.com or call +1.425.968.5715.