Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2018 Results Conference Call Invitation 11-March-2019 / 07:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 March 2019 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 12M & 4Q 2018 Results Conference Call Invitation On Friday, 15 March 2019 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's YE 2018 audited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 14 March 2019. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 330 336 9126 Russia: +7 495 213 1767 Password: Halyk Bank Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/halyk20190315 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 15 March 2019 at: https://halykbank.kz/investor_presentations_ [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 15 March 2020. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 7764 EQS News ID: 785815 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d39c3034afc867320ccf3e02b6db1923&application_id=785815&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d7407ab4f18fbfb027cc703ffbd7f61&application_id=785815&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

