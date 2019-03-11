GridGain Systems: GridGain In-Memory Computing Experts Share Knowledge and Insights at Industry Events Around the World

events

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 11, 2019, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on ApacheIgnite, today announced it is hosting or participating in several industryduring March and April, where the company's experts will share the latest information and developments related to in-memory computing technology and business trends.

"The need to ingest, process, analyze and act in real-time upon the massive amounts of data generated by digital transformation initiatives has created a critical need for up-to-date information on how in-memory computing can address specific use cases and applications," said Terry Erisman, vice president of marketing at GridGain Systems. "Our experts love sharing the best practices and practical advice they have gleaned from helping hundreds of organizations deploy and scale the right in-memory computing solutions to meet their needs. I urge anyone considering an in-memory computing use case to attend one of these events."

Conferences

Big Data Paris 2019 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/big-data-paris-2019) - March 11-12, 2019 - GridGain will be exhibiting at this major European event focused on providing a comprehensive overview of the Big Data industry's opportunities, prospects and technologies. GridGain will be in Booth A48.

- March 11-12, 2019 - GridGain will be exhibiting at this major European event focused on providing a comprehensive overview of the Big Data industry's opportunities, prospects and technologies. GridGain will be in Booth A48. JPoint International Java conference (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/jpoint-international-java-conference) (Moscow, Russia) - April 5-6, 2019 - GridGain Group Head in R&D Dmitry Govorukhin will be speaking on "What every Java developer Should Know About Disk IO." He will share his personal experiences developing disk-intensive applications and developing the Apache Ignite Native Persistence Store.

(Moscow, Russia) - April 5-6, 2019 - GridGain Group Head in R&D Dmitry Govorukhin will be speaking on "What every Java developer Should Know About Disk IO." He will share his personal experiences developing disk-intensive applications and developing the Apache Ignite Native Persistence Store. Saint Highload++ (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/saint-highload-saint-petersburg-russia) (Saint Petersburg, Russia) - April 8-9, 2019 - GridGain's Senior Software Engineer Ivan Rakov will discuss how asynchronous transactional replication is organized in GridGain. GridGain's Team Lead in Customer Success Stanislav Lukyanov will speak about supporting multiple product development in Git.

(Saint Petersburg, Russia) - April 8-9, 2019 - GridGain's Senior Software Engineer Ivan Rakov will discuss how asynchronous transactional replication is organized in GridGain. GridGain's Team Lead in Customer Success Stanislav Lukyanov will speak about supporting multiple product development in Git. Spark+AI Summit 2019 (https://www.gridgain.com/company/news/events/sparkai-summit-2019) (San Francisco) - April 23-25, 2019 - GridGain's Alexey Zinovyev will present "Distributed Machine Learning/Deep Learning (ML/DL) with Ignite ML Module Using Apache Spark as a Database." The presentation will include live demos of machine learning pipeline building with the Apache Ignite ML module, Apache Spark, Apache Kafka, TensorFlow and more.

Webinars

Apache Ignite for Node.js Developers (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/apacher-ignitetm-nodejs-developers) - March 20, 2019 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will provide examples of how to use Node.js with Ignite, including instantiating an Ignite client, creating an Ignite client configuration, connecting a client to an Ignite cluster node, obtaining an Ignite storage instance and more.

- March 20, 2019 - GridGain Technology Evangelist Akmal Chaudhri will provide examples of how to use Node.js with Ignite, including instantiating an Ignite client, creating an Ignite client configuration, connecting a client to an Ignite cluster node, obtaining an Ignite storage instance and more. Scalable Full Text Search with Apache Ignite (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/scalable-full-text-search-apache-ignite) - March 21, 2019 - Courtney Robinson, CTO of Hypi, will discuss the benefits of using Ignite to implement full text search support with Boolean logic, phrase, keyword matches and more.

- March 21, 2019 - Courtney Robinson, CTO of Hypi, will discuss the benefits of using Ignite to implement full text search support with Boolean logic, phrase, keyword matches and more. Introducing the GridGain Community Edition, Built on Apache Ignite (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/introducing-gridgain-community-edition-built-apache-ignite) - April 17, 2019 - GridGain Director of Product Management and Vice President of Apache Ignite PMC Denis Magda will provide an overview of the Community Edition, including the extra code in the product and the extra testing it undergoes. He will also describe GridGain Support resources and options for Apache Ignite and the Community Edition.

Meetups

Shanghai In-Memory Computing Meetup (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/meetups/shanghai-in-memory-computing-meetup-0) - March 13, 2019 - GridGain's Director of Solution Architecture for the Asia Pacific and Japan regions Stephen Leung, and Jiang Xuxi, Deputy Director of Intelligent Application R&D Center, Suning Technology Group, will present "Relational DBMSs with Apache Ignite: Faster Transactions and Analytics." The discussion will include how Suning is using Ignite to improve business operational performance and scalability.

- March 13, 2019 - GridGain's Director of Solution Architecture for the Asia Pacific and Japan regions Stephen Leung, and Jiang Xuxi, Deputy Director of Intelligent Application R&D Center, Suning Technology Group, will present "Relational DBMSs with Apache Ignite: Faster Transactions and Analytics." The discussion will include how Suning is using Ignite to improve business operational performance and scalability. Open Data Science Meetup Saint Petersburg (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/meetups/open-data-science-meetup-saint-petersburg-russia) (Russia) - March 15, 2019 - GridGain Machine Learning Team Leader Yuri Babak will explain how to use TensorFlow with Apache Ignite, including Apache Ignite as a distributed data source for TensorFlow, distributed deep learning model training on the TensorFlow cluster over Apache Ignite, and inference TensorFlow models on an Apache Ignite cluster.

(Russia) - March 15, 2019 - GridGain Machine Learning Team Leader Yuri Babak will explain how to use TensorFlow with Apache Ignite, including Apache Ignite as a distributed data source for TensorFlow, distributed deep learning model training on the TensorFlow cluster over Apache Ignite, and inference TensorFlow models on an Apache Ignite cluster. Apache Roadshow Washington DC (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/meetups/apache-roadshow-washington-dc) - March 25, 2019 - GridGain will be sponsoring and speaking at this free one-day event hosted by the Apache Software Foundation, George Mason University, and the Center for Assurance Research & Engineering (CARE) with the GMU Volgenau School of Engineering.

- March 25, 2019 - GridGain will be sponsoring and speaking at this free one-day event hosted by the Apache Software Foundation, George Mason University, and the Center for Assurance Research & Engineering (CARE) with the GMU Volgenau School of Engineering. Bay Area In-Memory Computing Meetup (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/meetups/bay-area-in-memory-computing-meetup-5) - March 26, 2019 - GridGain Director of Product Management and Vice President of Apache Ignite PMC Denis Magda will be speaking at this free two-hour event in Menlo Park. Details will be available soon.

- March 26, 2019 - GridGain Director of Product Management and Vice President of Apache Ignite PMC Denis Magda will be speaking at this free two-hour event in Menlo Park. Details will be available soon. Chicago PostgreSQL Meetup (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/meetups) - March 26, 2019 - GridGain will be presenting "PostgreSQL with Apache Ignite: Faster Transactions and Analytics." The discussion will show the benefits of combining a highly-scalable, high-velocity, grid-based in-memory SQL database with a robust, full-featured SQL persistent datastore for advanced analytics and data-warehouse capabilities.

- March 26, 2019 - GridGain will be presenting "PostgreSQL with Apache Ignite: Faster Transactions and Analytics." The discussion will show the benefits of combining a highly-scalable, high-velocity, grid-based in-memory SQL database with a robust, full-featured SQL persistent datastore for advanced analytics and data-warehouse capabilities. NYC In-Memory Computing Meetup (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/meetups/nyc-in-memory-computing-meetup-5) - March 28, 2019 - Details will be available soon for this featured event in Manhattan.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache Hadoop), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281