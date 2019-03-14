GridGain Systems: GridGain Unveils Full Conference Schedule for In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 14, 2019, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, today announced the full conference breakout session schedule for the third annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019 . Conference breakout session speakers include representatives from Capital One, Cerner Corporation, BCS Financial Group, GridGain Systems, GSI Technology, Hazelcast, Oracle, Redis Labs, Confluent, Sberbank and ScaleOut Software. The 2019 conference will take place June 3-4, 2019 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. A group discount room rate at the Park Plaza Victoria London is available until April 17, 2019 or when the group block is sold out, whichever comes first. A Super Saver General Admission rate of £375, a 30 percent discount, is currently available.



The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe is the only industry-wide European event focusing on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in enabling the digital transformation of enterprises. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.

This year's European conference will include 30 sessions on a wide range of topics, including:

Redis and Memcached Comparison and Implementation on a Standalone Server, Cluster and AWS Cloud with Examples - Vladimir Zivkovic, Manager IT, at Capital One

- Vladimir Zivkovic, Manager IT, at Capital One Healthcare Outbounds: Unbounded Scalability - Sujoy Acharya, Principal Engineer, and Robert Stephens, Director of Revenue Cycle Development, at Cerner Corporation

- Sujoy Acharya, Principal Engineer, and Robert Stephens, Director of Revenue Cycle Development, at Cerner Corporation Building an Analytic Client Ecosystem for FG BCS - FinTube - Pavel Ermakov, BCS Financial Group

- Pavel Ermakov, BCS Financial Group In-Memory Computing Meets Database Durability: Best Practices for Native Persistence and Data Recovery - Ivan Rakov, GridGain Systems

- Ivan Rakov, GridGain Systems Low Latency, High Throughput Similarity Search with an In-Memory Associative Processor - Avidan Akerib, GSI Technology

- Avidan Akerib, GSI Technology Make Your Data Science Actionable, Real-Time Machine Learning Inference with Stream Processing - John DesJardins, Hazelcast

- John DesJardins, Hazelcast Cloud Adjacent Databases Facilitate Migration to Cloud - Chris Jenkins, Oracle

- Chris Jenkins, Oracle Redis In-Memory Data Processing - Meir Shpliraien, Redis Labs

- Meir Shpliraien, Redis Labs Keeping Your Data Close and Your Caches Hotter - Viktor Gamov and Ricardo Ferreira, Confluent

- Viktor Gamov and Ricardo Ferreira, Confluent How to Test the Ability of Large-Scale, Distributed Software Systems to Cope with Failures - Pavel Leapsky, Sberbank

- Pavel Leapsky, Sberbank Build and Deploy Digital Twins on an IMDG for Real-Time Streaming Analytics - William Bain, ScaleOut Software

Registration Discounts

A Super Saver General Admission rate of £375, a 30 percent discount on the standard rate of £525, ends on March 17, 2019. Register via the conference website .

Sponsorship Opportunities

By sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019, organizations gain a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility and reputation as in-memory computing leaders. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of Fast Data. Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are available . Current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsor - GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsor - ScaleOut Software

Association Sponsors - Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA)

Media Sponsors - Digitalisation World, IT for CEO's and CFO's, ODBMS.org

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas that will power the future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

