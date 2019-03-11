Itiviti Introduces Unified Offering Following Merger With Ullink

- Itiviti's solutions consolidate clients' trading infrastructure, addressing the full trade lifecycle across asset classes

- Through the merger of Itiviti and Ullink in 2018, Itiviti has emerged as a full-service provider for global and regional financial institutions

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced a unified products and solutions portfolio - the industry's broadest range of solutions and services spanning asset classes and trading applications across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

Based on a modular, open architecture, Itiviti's solution facilitates tailored, customized deployments, including integration with third parties. For customers, this means faster time-to-market and the ability to quickly adapt to business needs and regulatory change.

The new Connect and Trade solution portfolios define one of the industry's most comprehensive offerings in capital markets technologies and services. Across these two pillars, Itiviti provides flexibility and breadth of functionality to serve any trading style across asset classes.

The Connect portfolio mirrors the growing importance of FIX as the universal language in financial markets. It offers world-class FIX engines, testing and onboarding tools, as well as a global connectivity ecosystem formed by the NYFIX order routing network with a community of 1,600 buy- and sell-side firms of all sizes.

The Trade portfolio features exceptional tools for adapting to change and to capitalize on market dynamics, including solutions for Agency Trading, Principal Risk Trading, Market Making and Execution Management, complemented by low-latency access to 150+ global trading venues.

The updated solutions and services portfolios enable financial institutions to seize opportunities in global markets, while adding value by providing dependable, efficient support to their daily operations.

Richard Bentley, Itiviti's Chief Product Officer and Interim CEO, said: "Itiviti stands for a solid commitment to innovation, and to supporting market participants as they face new challenges from markets, regulation and technology. Our vision is to evolve trading for the augmented age, enabling firms to turn market dynamics and complexity into business opportunities. We have built on the heritage of Ullink and Itiviti, leveraging the incredible power of our combined offer to unify and re-energize our brand."

The inherent flexibility of Itiviti's offering extends from architecture to delivery, with multiple options for deployment, technical support and system administration. Solutions are available for on-premise deployment or as managed services, all covered by 24/6 multi-language global support.

"Being a trusted supplier of high-performing financial technology is no longer enough," said Richard Bentley. "Today's customers want Itiviti to be a partner whose contribution goes beyond trading hours. They need our innovation to support their business and strategic ambitions. And as global capital markets have never been more complex or costly to navigate, they also want guidance and mentorship, so that we share our knowledge and help them foresee challenges."

The unified offering is introduced in conjunction with the launch of Itiviti's all-new brand and website.

