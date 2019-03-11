That's right Ladies it is time for the men to be fresh down there!

Seeing tremendous market response, men's grooming and personal care company ToppCock has announced its expansion into the United Kingdom with the launch of ToppCock Silver, a Leave-On Hygiene Product for Man Parts with Odor Neutralizer.

Maintaining personal hygiene is necessary for many reasons whether personal, social or general good health. However, even men with impeccable hygiene habits can have a not-so-fresh scent down there. The culprit is bacteria. When exposed to men's acidic sweat, bacteria can produce an unpleasant odor. This bad smell can lead to embarrassment causing adverse effects on guys' self-esteem.

Thanks to ToppCock, bad male odor is a thing of the past. The Florida-based men's grooming and personal care brand developed a revolutionary hygiene product called "Silver." Rather than a simple wash, ToppCock Silver is a leave-on gel that keeps smelly bacteria at bay. "We were excited to be the first in the market to offer this type of product in the U.S. and happy to now make available to U.K. consumers," says Maria Andrade VP of sales at ToppCock, Intl.

ToppCock Silver contains silver nanoparticles. Silver, as you may know, is a precious metal found naturally in the earth. It has been used since the ancient times to purify water and prevent wound infections because of its natural anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. Through nanotechnology science, silver used in ToppCock Silver is broken down into nanoparticles which increases its effectiveness by over 1,000%.

ToppCock Silver is a potent hygiene gel that eliminates odor by helping prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi. Thereby, leaving man parts clean and fresh all day. "Silver" is also infused with tea tree oil and aloe for additional protection and skin conditioning.

Applying it could not be easier. Simply Shower, Dry then Apply.

Gone are the days of male hygiene issues. ToppCock has started the revolution in male grooming. From Top to Bottom and especially in the Middle, ToppCock has got men covered.

ToppCock Silver Leave-On Hygiene for Man Parts is now available in the U.K. for £8.99 per 90ml bottle and £16.99 for a Pack of 2. For more information, please visit http://uk.toppcock.com.

