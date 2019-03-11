PAC Leaders: Higher Quality, Better Outcomes are Key Goals for New Physician-Led Post-Acute Care Company

PAC Leaders brings budget-neutral, protocol-driven patient care model to Skilled Nursing Facilities



ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / The physician founders of PAC Leaders say they can improve patient care and satisfaction in Skilled Nursing Facilities using highly-trained nurse practitioners and clinical protocols.

PAC (aka Post-Acute Care) Leaders is a new medical management company founded by veteran physician executives Robert Harrington Jr., MD, MHM and Boykin Robinson, MD, MBA, FACHE.

'We see a need in the Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) market for more consistent, standardized care that can show better outcomes, reduce readmissions and improve the survey and quality metrics that are important to patients and payers,' says Dr. Harrington.

Onsite Patient Care

PAC Leaders provides carefully vetted and trained nurse practitioners (NP) onsite at SNFs where they work under the supervision of a physician Medical Director. The NPs are supported by clinical pathways and order sets that help standardize care for the medically-complex patients seen in post-acute care settings.

'Patient care in SNFs can be fragmented and episodic. Our model allows our clients to deliver more consistent care utilizing our onsite NPs who are committed to the facility and its patients,' says Dr. Robinson. 'From intake to discharge, we're providing more continuity of care and higher quality care that makes a positive impact.'

A Solution for PDPM

The impending shift by Medicare to a Patient-Driven Payment Model (PDPM) will change how SNFs are reimbursed for care starting in October 2019. The new formula incents facilities to admit more medically-complex patients, while demonstrating better outcomes.

'Quality is the new imperative in the market, but SNFs also have to keep an eye on their costs to remain profitable,' says Harrington. 'What makes our model so appealing is that we're billing payers directly, so our clinical services are provided at no cost to the facility.'

It's a model that makes sense for Cypress Skilled Nursing, a Georgia-based SNF operator.

'PAC Leaders is helping us to improve skilled nursing within our skilled nursing community,' said Michael Feist, VP, Business Development, Cypress Skilled Nursing. 'They've worked closely with our staff to align with our clinical care team and have been a complement to our mission.'

Experienced Leadership

The founders of PAC Leaders say their delivery model is scalable and can be deployed anywhere in the United States. The company's management team includes principal investor Bob Bailey, a founder of several successful healthcare and IT services companies, including Healthcare IT Leaders, a provider of technology consulting services to hospitals and health systems.

President Stephanie Jensen comes to PAC Leaders from Jackson and Coker, a leading national healthcare recruitment and locum tenens company, where she held the role of VP, Primary Care and Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Harrington, one of the nation's first Hospitalists, is also the current Chief Medical Officer for the Affiliate Network of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC. He is a former Chief Medical Officer of Reliant Post-Acute Care Solutions.

Dr. Robinson, an Emergency Medicine physician, is also CEO of Core Clinical Partners, an Emergency Medicine physician services company. He was previously a Divisional President with ApolloMD, a leading medical management company.

About PAC Leaders

We're a physician-led medical management company specializing in high-quality, protocol-based Post-Acute care. Our physicians and nurse practitioners utilize proven clinical pathways and decision support technology to reduce variability in care and improve outcomes. Benefits for Skilled Nursing Facilities include a budget-neutral delivery model overseen by experienced Medical Directors, and measurable improvements in key quality metrics and reporting to support SNFs in the transition to PDPM. Learn more at www.pacleaders.com

Robert W. Harrington Jr, MD, MHM Bio

A practicing Hospitalist and healthcare executive, Dr. Robert Harrington is a co-founder of PAC Leaders. The company utilizes experienced providers and clinical protocols to reduce costs and improve patient outcomes in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF).

Dr. Harrington received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame, his medical degree from Temple University and he completed his Family Medicine residency at Medical Center of Delaware - Christiana Hospital.

Robert W. Harrington Jr, MD, MHM

Dr. Harrington is a past-President of the Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM). SHM recently named him a Master in Hospital Medicine (MHM) for his career focus and contributions to the specialty of Hospital Medicine.

He continues to practice as a hospitalist in the Medical University of South Carolina Health System (MUSC), where he is Chief Medical Officer, MUSC Affiliate Network.

As a physician executive, Dr. Harrington has held senior clinical leadership roles in varied healthcare companies in the hospitalist, staffing, post-acute and healthcare IT space, including stints as Chief Medical Officer for Reliant Post-Acute Care Solutions and Locum Leaders.

Boykin Robinson, MD, MBA, FACHE Bio



An Emergency Medicine physician and healthcare executive, Dr. Boykin Robinson is a co-founder of PAC Leaders. The company utilizes experienced providers and clinical protocols to reduce costs and improve patient outcomes in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF).

Dr. Robinson received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina, his medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, and his MBA at the Haslem College of Business at the University of Tennessee. He completed his Emergency Medicine residency at Emory University and is board certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Boykin Robinson, MD, MBA, FACHE

As a senior healthcare executive, Dr. Robinson offers extensive entrepreneurial leadership experience. He is CEO of Core Clinical Partners, an Emergency Medicine physician services company. He was previously Divisional President at ApolloMD, a national medical management company, where he had responsibility for a $220M P&L across multiple states and service lines.

He has led a successful acquisition and turnaround of a failing community hospital, serving as interim CEO, Cornerstone Medical Center (GA), and was Department Chairman, Emergency Medicine at WellStar Cobb Hospital (GA).

