Cboe Europe Receives Authorisation to Operate Netherlands Venue

Announces appointment of Adam Eades as President of Cboe Europe B.V.

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Europe, the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe and a division of Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), today announced that Cboe Europe B.V., its new subsidiary based in Amsterdam, has received authorisation from the Dutch Ministry of Finance. Cboe Europe B.V. is now authorised to operate a Regulated Market (RM), Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) and Approved Publication Arrangement (APA), which will be regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM).

Mark Hemsley, President of Cboe Europe, said: "We are pleased to have received regulatory approval for our new Netherlands-based venue. We are committed to providing pan-European services to our customers and this authorisation helps ensure we are well-positioned to continue to service our customers across Europe post-Brexit."

Cboe will continue to operate its existing Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE) in the UK. Cboe Europe will offer the same services at both its UK and Netherlands venues. Post-Brexit, Cboe is planning to make all EEA-listed symbols available for trading on the Netherlands venue, while UK and Swiss-listed symbols will trade on the UK venue.

Adam Eades, currently Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer at Cboe Europe, has been appointed President of Cboe Europe B.V. and will oversee the operations.

Mr. Eades said: "I'm delighted to lead Cboe Europe B.V. and work closely with the London team to ensure a seamless launch of the new venue. We've been working closely with our customers over the past two years and have made the necessary preparations to ensure we are ready for any potential Brexit scenarios."

Cboe Europe B.V. is currently scheduled to launch on 1stApril 2019. Cboe is closely monitoring the political discussions and will react as quickly as possible to any developments that would alter this launch date.

Additional information regarding Cboe's Brexit plans is available on the company's Brexit Microsite.

