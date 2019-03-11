PGIT Securities 2020 PLC: Directorate Change

The Board is pleased to announce it will be proposing that Melville Trimble be elected as a Director of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC (the "Company"), at the Company's Annual General Meeting, on 25 April 2019 ("AGM").

Melville Trimble has many years' experience in the investment trust industry and until recently was a Deputy Chair of the Association of Investment Companies and Chair of its Audit Committee.

The following information regarding appointments is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the UKLA Listing Rules:

Other directorships held by Mr Trimble :

None

The Board also announces that Kasia Robinski has indicated her intention not to stand for re-election at the forthcoming AGM. Accordingly, Kasia will cease to be a Director of the Company with effect from 25 April 2019.

8 March 2019