Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2019) - Alta Natural Herbs & Supplements Ltd. (TSXV: AHS) (the "Company" or "AHS") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sina Pirooz as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Mr. Jamie Lewin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director of the Company.

Sina Pirooz possesses over 18 years experience in the international pharmaceuticals industry and has been a professional member of the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia since 2003. He is the owner of the Coal Harbour Compounding Pharmacy and President of SP RX Services. Mr. Pirooz has provided consulting, pharmacist and pharmacy management services to many of Canada's leading pharmacies and drug stores including Rexall Drugs, Pharmasave and Guardian Pharmacies. He is also actively engaged in the sales, marketing and export of pharmaceuticals, OTC drugs and health supplements to the Middle East. Mr. Pirooz brings to Alta Natural his invaluable expertise in new product development, compounding, sales, marketing and export of pharmaceuticals.

Jamie Lewin is a professional accountant CPA, who also holds an MBA, with specialization in financial management, from City University, and a Certification in Public Companies. In addition, he completed a LLB at Laval University and a BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario. He has more than 20 years' experience in accounting and finance for private and public companies. They range from brokerage and investment through to manufacturing, distribution, resources and service. Currently Jamie is an operational CFO for three venture companies. In the past he has also been operational CFO the Janda Group, Vanc Pharmaceuticals, Savoy Ventures, Essex Capital, SPT Sulphur Polymer Technologies, Red Star Capital, Abenteuer Resources and Dussault Apparel. Mr. Lewin has been a Director and audit committee member with Upper Canyon Minerals, Vanc Pharmaceuticals, Choice Gold, Innovative Properties, Abenteuer Resources and Lucky Minerals. Jamie has served on the Boards of two NPO's, in Treasury and Fund Development functions, and is a member of the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Vancouver Institute. He is also the owner of Best Fit Consulting.

The Company has also received the resignations of Jimmy J.F. Jin, as a Director and CEO, and Dr. William Xiong, as Director, and sincerely thanks them for their past services to the Company and wishes them every success in their new endeavors.

