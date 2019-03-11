Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Worth $2.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopharmaceutical excipients market size is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.08% over the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry due to increasing manufacturing capacities is one of the key driving force of this market. Rise in the number of protein therapeutics coupled with the presence of a substantial number of excipients to protect these proteins from degradation is also driving the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Easy availability and wide usage of dextrose, sucrose, and starch in biopharmaceutical formulations has resulted in the largest revenue share of carbohydrates

Polyols is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment in the global biopharmaceutical excipients market

This can be attributed to increasing concerns regarding protein degradation, which can be reduced by using polyols

North America led the global market in 2017 accounting for the largest revenue share as a result of the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturers in U.S.

Emerging markets, such as India and China , are projected to be driven by the contract manufacturers operating in these regions

Some major biopharmaceutical excipient suppliers are Merck KGaA; Roquette; Clariant; DFE Pharma; SPI Pharma, Inc.; and JRS Pharma LP

Most of these companies are engaged in establishing partnerships with biopharmaceutical manufacturers to understand their needs and develop raw materials specific to the process and end-product

Read 200 page research report with TOC on "Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers, Specialty Excipients, Polyols, Carbohydrates), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharmaceutical-excipients-market

Investigational studies that are implemented for the impact analysis of excipient variability on in vitro dissolution testing are expected to reduce the attrition rate of final products and increase the reproducibility. These studies help scientists in gaining insights on the in vivo functioning and pharmacodynamic analysis of large molecules. The market exhibits continuous need of innovative excipient technologies to prolong the in vivo effectiveness of biologics and for improvement in the product delivery. Moreover, extensive R&D for the development of raw materials that help improve yields in mammalian cell-culture processes is expected to drive the market in future.

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers



Triglycerides





Esters





Others



Polyols



Mannitol





Sorbitol





Others



Carbohydrates



Dextrose





Sucrose





Starch





Others



Specialty Biopharmaceutical Excipients/Others

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Malaysia





South Korea





Philippines





New Zealand





Australia





Singapore





Indonesia



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

