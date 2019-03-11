eGain Corporation: eGain named in KMWorld 100 List for the 13th year

Recognized for its next-gen knowledge management solution, fronted by virtual assistance and guided by reasoning

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has been named to the KMWorld 2019 list of 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management. This marks eGain's thirteenth consecutive appearance in this prestigious list. Published in KMWorld's March 2019 edition, the list has been compiled by editors, analysts, experts, and users over the course of the year.

According to Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, KMWorld, the companies in the list address "the evolving demands of knowledge management." He further said, "In selecting organizations to be included on the list, we consider insights gleaned from our own interactions with companies during interviews and events, how they have succeeded in helping customers solve business problems, and we review product updates to make sure that capabilities are advancing to address evolving requirements."

Trusted by blue-chip organizations for at-scale deployment, eGain offers a unified, omnichannel knowledge management solution. Fronted by virtual assistance and infused with AI for search and process guidance, it also includes rich capabilities in content management, personalization, and self-service. In addition, it integrates with enterprise content management systems such as Microsoft SharePoint, helping to easily find the answer needle in the content haystack.

The solution is being used to power H&R Block's new Ask a Tax Pro service, making it a one-of-a-kind implementation of virtual assistance that is powered by knowledge and integrated with human-assisted digital engagement. H&R Block recently deployed it to automate service and sales interactions (http://www.egain.com/company/news/hr-block-selects-egain-for-ai-powered-customer-engagement/) for taxpayers at scale.

Examples of transformational ROI delivered by eGain AI and knowledge include:

Telco

37% improvement in FCR (First-Contact Resolution)

30-point increase in NPS (Net Promoter Score)

50% reduction in agent time-to-competency

38% reduction in "no fault" handset exchanges and returns

Banking and Financial Services

NPS improvement from #4 to #1

60% reduction in agent training time

67% reduction in AHT (Average Handle Time)

30% improvement in compliance

Technology

67% improvement in time to answer

62% improvement in consistency of answers

35% improvement in findability of answers

