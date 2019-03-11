Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Size to Gain Owing to Increasing Usage of Multi-Functional Pre-Clinical Imaging & Occurrence of Cancer: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global small animal imaging (In-vivo) market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Small animal imaging (In vivo) implies a technique used for imaging the variations in cellular activity to study the outcome of disease and drugs progression. Factors such as rising investments by the CROs in the research activities, rising number of pre-clinical research, technological progressions, growing usage of multi-functional pre-clinical imaging, increasing occurrence of cancer and growing government initiatives for cancer diagnostics research are likely to drive the small animal imaging (In-vivo) market in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, strict regulatory impositions and insufficient reimbursement scenario are anticipated to hinder small animal imaging (In-vivo) market growth in the future. However, (driving factor) is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Market of small animal imaging (In-vivo) could be explored by type, application, and geography. Market of small animal imaging (In-vivo) by technology could span nuclear imaging, Micro-magnetic resonance imaging, Optical Imaging, and Other imaging modalities Small animal imaging (In-vivo) market could be explored based on the application as Bio-distribution, Monitoring treatment response, Cancer cell detection, longitudinal studies, Biomarkers, and Epigenetics.

The "Bio-distribution" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. Small animal imaging (In-vivo) market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as growing demand for rapid and progressive methods, established healthcare organization, and heavy investments and affordability of progressive small animal in-vivo imaging devices, like in pre-clinical research and micro- Photoacoustic tomography (Micro-PAT). North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and European region. Key players operating in the small animal imaging (In-vivo) market include Miltenyi Biotec GmbH; Promega Corporation, Inc.; Life Technologies Corporation; Siemens AG; Fujifilm Holding Corporation; Aspect Imaging Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific; PerkinElmer Inc.; and Bruker Corporation; The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access 107 page research report with TOC on "Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) Market"

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- Siemens AG

- Life Technologies Corporation

- Bruker Corporation

- PerkinElmer, Inc

- Aspect Imaging Ltd.

- Promega Corporation

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

- Micro-MRI

- Optical

- Nuclear

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Small Animal Imaging (In-vivo) for each application, including:

- Monitoring Treatment Response

- Bio-distribution

- Determining Drug/Target Engagement

- Cancer Cell Detection

- Biomarkers

- Longitudinal Studies

- Epigenetics

