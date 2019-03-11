Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) Completes Infusionz, LLC Acquisition

DVLP Completes Acquisition of Market Leading CBD

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: DVLP) ("DVLP" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the Cannabis and CBD industries, is proud to announce the completion of its acquisition of Infusionz, LLC (CBD Infusionz), a manufacturer of CBD based products. CBD Infusionz offers its broad product line through its website, https://www.cbdinfusionz.com/ , retail outlets and contract manufacturing agreements.

"CBD Infusionz is a true leadership play in the CBD space, with rapidly growing sales and the best quality products in the industry. This is the company that developed and launched one of the first edibles in the legal marijuana space and now they have created the best acquisition in the CBD space. Our business is growing exponentially with massive upside with capital improvements and operational sophistication. We strongly believe this acquisition adds an enormous dose of value for DVLP and its shareholders'," noted the Company's CEO, Stavros Triant.

With the CBD business experiencing robust growth and the Farm Bill's increased momentum, management believes that CBD Infusionz is ideally placed to benefit from these legislative advances and greater awareness of CBD among consumers. The addition of CBD Infusionz, powerfully positions DVLP to take advantage of this accelerated industry and utilizing it's technological and manufacturing expertise.

Mr. Triant continued, "We are extremely excited to have such a promising and popular CBD market now under our ownership. We expect to add significant value and facilitate a further acceleration looking ahead."

About Infusionz, LLC

Infusionz, LLC is an American CBD company known for its diverse and high quality product line. CBD Infusionz was started in 2014 and provides their CBD Family with top quality CBD products that they know they can count on.

CBD Infusionz also provides the sourcing of Hemp CBD isolate, distillate, wax, shatter, and live sauce. Infusionz, LLC private labels and manufactures products including Hemp CBD edibles, capsules, soft gels, pet products, dog treats, lotions, salves, topical, vape and much more.

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP) is developing an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products. The Company is also developing a high-capacity, high-quality CBD extraction and production facility. In addition, through the website of its joint venture partner, Pura Vida Vitamins (www.PuraVidaVitamins.com), as well as through wholesale and distribution channels, the Company offers a broad range of high-quality, price-competitive products, including traditional vitamins, supplements, and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

