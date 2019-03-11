Healthcare IT Leaders Joins Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network

Leading ERP Consulting Firm for Hospitals and Health Systems Offers Kronos Implementation, Integration and Staff Augmentation Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Healthcare IT Leaders, a KLAS-rated health IT consulting and workforce solutions firm, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network. The designation highlights the continued expansion of the Healthcare IT Leaders ERP practice for hospitals and health systems.

"We're excited to be part of the Kronos network. When customers work with us as a trusted Kronos partner, they can do so with confidence that our consultants are utilizing best practices for implementation, upgrade and integration services," said Brad Elster, Principal and ERP Practice leader for Healthcare IT Leaders.

"Healthcare providers are under increasing pressure from rising costs, complex compliance requirements, and fierce competition for talent. The Workforce Dimension Technology Partner Network works with software providers, developers, and Kronos customers to deliver new and engaging applications and solution extensions that allow everyone to get more done faster through better insights and a simplified user experience," said Mike May, senior director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos.

Healthcare IT Leaders was recently ranked second overall for Business Solutions Implementation Services, a category inclusive of ERP, in the 2019 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. KLAS is a leading independent research firm whose insights are based on direct feedback from thousands of healthcare professionals.

"Our clients tell us that ERP and workforce management are important components of their overall IT strategy. Our KLAS-rating for Business Solutions Implementation Services and our Kronos Partner designation highlight our deep expertise for health systems seeking ERP consulting and workforce solutions," added Elster.

Workforce Dimensions by Kronos is the first next-generation workforce management solution, delivering a fully responsive user experience, artificial intelligence, and embedded analytics to drive in-the-moment decision making. The open application programming interface framework of Kronos D5 makes it quick and simple for customers to extend the value of their workforce management investment with innovative and tightly integrated partner applications that drive user adoption.

About Healthcare IT Leaders

Healthcare IT Leaders is a KLAS-rated, national leader in IT workforce solutions, connecting healthcare provider and payer organizations with experienced technology talent for implementation services, consulting and full-time hiring. Areas of focus include EMR, ERP, RCM, CRM and PMO. Based in Greater Atlanta, our company is ranked on the Inc. 5000 (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015), and has been named a Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and one of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms by Forbes. Learn more at www.healthcareitleaders.com.

