Applying strategic asset management expertise for infrastructure and capital maintenance creates a new, digitally enabled, maintenance offering

Black Veatch has launched a Smart Maintenance business to support utility clients in the UK. The new offering builds upon the company's technology-led asset management consulting experience and its programme management, logistics and delivery expertise to create digitally enabled onsite maintenance teams.

"Our Smart Maintenance business delivers a major evolution in the approach to delivering maintenance services. The big development is that our asset management support is typically delivered at the strategic level; smart maintenance is about helping clients implement those strategies on the ground," said Mark Malcolm, Black Veatch Europe's Director for the new business. "We have designed and constructed many of our client's assets, and developed strategies to manage them, so we are uniquely placed to help clients maintain them in the most efficient, effective manner."

Smart Maintenance fits within the concept often referred to as the "fourth industrial revolution" and the shift to cyber-physical systems. For Black Veatch, Smart Maintenance entails combining established technology-driven maintenance methodologies and smarter instrumentation, control and automation technology. This will be enabled by Black Veatch's own data analytics capabilities and visualisation dashboards; and the capabilities of its new artificial intelligence and machine learning strategic partner EMAGIN.

Black Veatch's new smart maintenance teams' support is grounded in:

Diagnostic analytics condition, performance and uptime monitoring of the health of assets.

Dynamic Preventative Maintenance preventing failures before they occur by using intelligent predictions and dynamic maintenance planning.

Prognostic Maintenance interventions using machine learning, pattern recognition and advanced analytics to optimise, manage and deliver interventions.

The development of Smart Maintenance is a further extension of Black Veatch's UK utility offering into the infrastructure and capital maintenance sphere. By focussing initially on water but with a view to broadening to other sectors, the offering also supports a drive for greater diversification.

Editor's Notes:

In February 2019, Black Veatch teamed up with EMAGIN to support UK water companies with advanced operational intelligence, allied to hands-on asset management and engineering expertise.

In January 2018, Black Veatch teamed up with EMS Cognito to offer bespoke Lean Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) programmes and training.

In May 2018, Black Veatch secured Yorkshire Water's Dynamic Maintenance Planning programme an asset management programme covering the utility's entire asset base.

In July 2018, Black Veatch secured a top-ten placing in the NCE100 2018 ranking. In addition, the company was shortlisted for four categories in the NCE100 Awards 2018: Smart Operator, Leader in Collaboration, Health and Wellbeing Leader, Excellence in Water.

Black Veatch is also delivering AMP6 asset management programmes for Thames Water and Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water.

