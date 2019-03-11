Make Storage and Business Smarter with Infortrend EonStor GSi

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) announces a new generation of intelligent storage solution for AI-enabled enterprises, the EonStor GSi. GSi inherits the proven performance of Infortrend storage while empowering AI implementations with the new GPU-enabled architecture, especially in these industries such as surveillance, healthcare, and media & entertainment.

Essentially, GSi is Infortrend's GS storage system integrated with GPUs and Docker platform that easily implements machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL). It also supports popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow, Caffe, and others.

For Infortrend's surveillance customers, GSi meets the storage capacity and the IO throughput. It allows ML and DL models to run for AI applications such as Smart City or Smart Retail. With NVIDIA Tesla P4 GPU installed, and along with DeepStream SDK, GSi 3016 can process 25+ real-time video streams in high resolution. GSi 3016 also provides of up to 316 hard drives and stores 25 video stream recordings for 5.7+ years.

For Infortrend's healthcare customers such as hospitals, GSi meets the high throughput requirement. With PACS in place, GSi enables AI applications to run and provide faster medical diagnostics. GSi 5016 supports multiple GPUs with high sequential 5.4 GB read and 4.2 GB write throughput performance, a maximum capacity up to 436 hard drives, and storage of up to 7.6 billion CT images.

As for Infortrend's customers in media & entertainment like film studios and video production houses, GSi is the perfect storage to manage their media assets, or MAM (Media Asset Management). It provides extensive storage space and performance as well as substantial computing power to encode/decode video data.

"To better support our customers in their business growth, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance our storage capability," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit https://www.infortrend.com/

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.