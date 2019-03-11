iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.: iAnthus to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), (CSE: IAN, OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operations throughout the United States, announced today that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:40 AM EST. Hadley Ford, co-founder and CEO of iAnthus, will present and answer questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: here

To register for the event and receive updates, click here.

"We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View iAnthus' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ITHUF

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 21 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-3, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

