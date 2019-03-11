Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Enlightened PR TeamBlockchain Partners with Enlightend PR to Deliver 'Digital Bytes' Analysis for the Blockchain Sector 11-March-2019 / 11:10 GMT/BST Leading Consultancy firm TeamBlockchain today announced that they have formed a partnership with Enlightend PR to deliver their weekly Digital Bytes analysis to serve the growing audience of professional advisers, such as accountants, lawyers, corporate brokers, Business schools and trade organisations, who want to be kept up to date with the Blockchain sector. The new service provides organisations with intelligent insight and analysis of how blockchain technology and Digital Assets are applied commercially, cutting through the overwhelming amount of information available online. Much of the content around Blockchain currently available is generated via press releases and PR campaigns which can be written in a bias manner, so there is the need for independent knowledgable analysis and a way to filter the meaningful news from the spin. As the markets themselves are evolving and developing quickly it is a full-time job to keep on top of all the latest announcements and manifestations for those within the industry and academic institutions. TeamBlockchain curate Digital Bytes on a weekly basis, giving a selection of 10-15 case studies showing what is happening in different countries. As a white label publication, Digital Bytes is rebranded by organisations, to then be shared via their own channels with stakeholders to encourage engagement and dialogue as readers see what other organisations are doing with Blockchain technology and/or Digital Assets. Subscribers use the content as posts for their social media marketing by taking the various articles and starting conversations with them to engage with their online community on channels such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Telegram and company blogs. At its base, TeamBlockchain's weekly analysis helps to create awareness for the organisations subscribing to Digital Bytes. This is achieved by disseminating the content with their own added analysis and comment, so they begin to create preference, brand recognition and dialogue within their target audiences.. 'TeamBlockchain's weekly analysis is a convenient and time efficient way to have a review of some of the changes and updates of what is happening in the Blockchain and Digital Asset markets. The focus on real commercial applications that TeamBlockchain bring to one's attention helps put Blockchain and Digital Assets into context by seeing how organisations are using them in different countries around the world'. says Malak Habashi Lawyer DLA Piper LLP. 'We started to produce Digital Bytes in direct response to the growing number of requests we received from the financial and blockchain community to share our insights and knowledge. The aim is to provide objective analysis and intelligent commentary from quality sources, citing specific case studies.' explains Jonny Fry, CEO and Founder of TeamBlockchain. 'Our subscribers now include leading Business Schools, Law Firms, Accountants, Trade Bodies and financial institutions active in the Blockchain sector.' 'We are delighted to partner with TeamBlockchain on the distribution of this high-quality content tool'. says Sabine Raabe, Founder of Enlightened PR. 'Law firms, accountants and corporate advisers can subscribe to Digital Bytes, saving hours of weekly research. The content is written to prompt online engagement and discussion that helps to build the community around the subscriber's own brand.' Digital Bytes has been written carefully to bring attention to developments in the Blockchain and Digital Asset sectors featuring 10-15 different case studies per edition. The cost of subscribing on a white label basis is GBP100 per week for a minimum contract period of 6 months. For more information and to request an initial free copy contact jonny.fry@teamblockchain.net. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 785979 11-March-2019

