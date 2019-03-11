RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference 2019 on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in London, England. Materials shared at the conference will be available online at: http://investor.rbcbearings.com.

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Daniel A. Bergeron, will represent the Company.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

Contacts:

RBC Bearings

Daniel A. Bergeron

203-267-5028

dbergeron@rbcbearings.com

Alpha IR Group

Michael Cummings

617-461-1101

investors@rbcbearings.com