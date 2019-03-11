Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, a leading global provider of internal audit management solutions and sponsor of the IIA Leaders' Conference taking place at One Great George Street, Westminster, London on March 13, 2019 will showcase its latest cloud-based TeamMate+ solution that helps audit professionals manage and report on the entire audit process from anywhere, at any time, and on any device

Wolters Kluwer TeamMate experts will be on hand during the conference to showcase the innovative TeamMate+ software solution for internal auditors. The web-based application is easy to deploy, highly configurable and covers the entire audit process from risk assessment to planning, audit execution, follow-up, trend analysis, and reporting. TeamMate+ also enhances value by supporting collaboration across the three lines of defense and is available on mobile devices.

"The IIA Leaders' annual conference offers us a great platform to engage with a broad audience of internal audit experts who are looking for local insights," said Dimiter Dimitrov, Managing Director EMEA, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting TeamMate Global Audit Solutions. "Our deep domain expertise and software solutions help address their growing regulatory and technology needs."

TeamMate+ is a winner of numerous industry awards for its intuitive user interface, innovation in technology and hybrid cloud computing.

