Nokia issued EUR 750 million senior unsecured notes to be listed on Euronext Dublin

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

March 11, 2019 at 14:00 (CET +1)

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has successfully issued a tranche of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 750 million (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on March 11, 2026, and have a 2.00% fixed coupon.

Application has been made for the Notes to be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin on March 11, 2019.

