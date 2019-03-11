XBT Provider AB: Issuer of Bitcoin and Ether Tracking Exchange Traded Products Named Most Innovative European ETP Provider at the 9th Annual ETFExpress Awards

- XBT Provider, the issuer of Nasdaq-traded, ether and bitcoin tracking products has been awarded 'Most Innovative European ETP Provider' as a result of the annual ETFExpress survey of investors, managers and industry professionals.

Past winners in this category include issuers such as: Boost ETFs (acquired by WisdomTree in 2014), ETF Securities (European business acquired by WisdomTree in 2018), Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank. Notably, this is the first time a crypto-asset tracking product has taken an award in this category.

"An ETP issuer focused entirely on digital assets (bitcoin and ether) being named 'most innovative' out of all European ETP Providers is a clear illustration of how much the market has changed already, particularly considering this is a category occupied by WisdomTree, Commerzbank, and ProShares" said Daniel Masters, Chairman of XBT Provider.

The XBT Provider team has a demonstrated focus on bringing new, innovative products to market for traditional investors who want exposure to the nascent digital asset market. This track record began with the listing of the first publicly traded bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2015; and continued most recently, with the listing of its ether ETPs in 2017.

"As a group, ETP issuers aspire and compete, to bring the most innovative product to investors. Both the bitcoin and ether ETPs have been met by investors with exceptional demand - one of our main markers of achievement. That said, we are humbled to win this award and excited that the team's efforts have been recognised by a group of peers who acutely understand the rigor and complexity of designing and listing products of this nature," said Laurent Kssis, Managing Director of XBT Provider.

This award comes at an interesting and fortifying time in the crypto-asset markets - one in which we have seen a major correction (from December 2017 highs); and in parallel, a time in which a number of respected, mainstream market participants are either directly or indirectly beginning to enter the crypto-asset investment space.

In their ninth year, the ETFExpress Awards recognise excellence among managers and service providers of exchange traded funds. The winners, who were presented with their awards in London on 7 March, were decided by a poll of ETFExpress readers, who include both investors and managers as well as other industry professionals at firms including fund administrators, custodians, accountants and auditors, law firms, consultants and distributors.

XBT Provider is the Swedish-based issuer of four exchange traded products listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, it is wholly owned by the CoinShares Group. For more information on the award, XBT Provider or CoinShares, please contact info@xbtprovider.com

About XBT Provider

XBT Provider AB (Publ) (XBT Provider), a CoinShares company, is the Swedish-domiciled issuer of the Bitcoin Tracker One (COINXBT:SS), Bitcoin Tracker Euro (COINXBE:SS), Ether Tracker One (COINETH:SS) and Ether Tracker Euro (COINETHE:SS) series of certificates (collectively, the "Certificates") which are designed to synthetically track the performance of the price of the relevant underlying crypto-asset, bitcoin or ether (in Swedish Kronor or Euro, respectively), less a fee component.

In 2015, Bitcoin Tracker One became the first bitcoin-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2017, Ether Tracker One became the first ether-referenced security available on a regulated exchange when it listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certificates are available and traded in the same manner as any other share or instrument listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

XBT Provider's Prospectus is approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and the Certificates are governed by Swedish law.