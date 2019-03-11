Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine select Allscripts

Allscripts first client in Qatar to provide first-of-its-kind ambulatory care services

CHICAGO, March 11, 2019have selected Allscripts to provide ambulatory care services for the launch of its new project, Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine. The project is a part of Allscripts expansion in the Middle East and will provide ambulatory care services including Sunrise Ambulatory, Sunrise Surgery, Sunrise Radiology, Allscripts Clinical Performance Management, Allscripts Lab and iPro Anesthesia.

Based in Burj Alfardan, Lusail, Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine is the first of Alfardan Group's investments in the health sector, as part of its social responsibility toward the State of Qatar and its vision to develop projects that will contribute to the realization of the Qatar National Vision 2030. Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine will offer high quality healthcare and a range of multidisciplinary medical specializations in a unique clinical environment.

Used by healthcare organizations across the globe, Allscripts Sunrise is a fully integrated electronic health record that connects all aspects of care, including ambulatory, surgical, radiology, and laboratory services. Built to enable efficient and safe care, Sunrise is a physician-friendly, evidence-based single platform with integrated analytics that helps deliver true personalized medicine. Sunrise supports all core care venues across the enterprise by delivering a single patient record, and features patient-centric capabilities that increase access and convenience for the consumer.

"Alfardan Group has built its reputation on offering our clients a lifestyle in keeping with the quality and premium services that they value," said Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alfardan Group. "We believe Allscripts is the suitable partner to help us deliver world-class integrated healthcare to Qatar."

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Alfardan Group and Northwestern Medicine in its new project," said Alan Fowles, President of Allscripts Global. "With the help of this new partnership in the Middle East, we can demonstrate the value of Allscripts commitment to open, connected communities of care to its people and across the globe."

Medical with Northwestern Medicine (AMNM) is an ambulatory care center that provides high quality, multidisciplinary medical specializations, based in Burj Alfardan, Lusail. AMNM is an international collaboration between Alfardan Group and Northwestern Medicine (Chicago, U.S.A.). They each share a vision and a set of guiding values for the establishment, execution and operation of AMNM.

For more information, please visit the AMNM website at www.amnm.com



