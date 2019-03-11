Global Think Tank to Drive Conversation, Offer "New Voice" on Good Governance and Transparency

Duff Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients, today announced the creation of the Duff Phelps Institute, a global think tank dedicated to advancing the principles of good governance in the private and public sectors.

At a time of dramatic change in global business, financial markets, geopolitics and society, the Institute was founded on the belief that good governance is a stable and reliable pillar, supporting sensible and effective decision making. The Institute will provide thought leadership on issues related to fairness, integrity, ethics, transparency and good global citizenship with the goal of sustaining equitable markets, responsible business decisions and sound public policy.

"Duff Phelps has a broad range of expertise on topics relating to good governance, including valuation, forensics, public policy, cybersecurity and compliance," said Noah Gottdiener, Chief Executive Officer of Duff Phelps. "Our team of experienced professionals advises clients daily on issues related to governance and transparency, and we believe it is time to elevate the conversation. Through the Institute, we will provide the knowledge and perspective decision makers need to have an informed voice on issues that matter."

"This is a truly unique endeavor and it's coming at a pivotal time," said Chris Campbell, Chief Strategist at Duff Phelps and the Duff Phelps Institute. "As the global marketplace evolves, the Institute's governance focus will play a distinctive role in driving the public conversation in a responsible and constructive direction."

Additional fellows include Richard Dailly, MBE, an expert in identifying corruption and trafficking in corporate supply chains; Ken Joseph, a former senior SEC official and current adviser to emerging nations on credible financial systems; and Daniel Linskey, former superintendent-in-chief of the Boston Police Department and current advisor on workplace safety and crisis management.

The Institute will be comprised of a rotating team of ten fellows worldwide who will develop and promote governance best practices for organizations to operate in a responsible, fair and effective manner. For more information, visit www.duffandphelps.com/institute.

