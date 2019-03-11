EVITRADE Health Systems Corp: Nevada Hemp Licence Acquired

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, Western Agri Supply Solutions Corp. ("WASS") has entered into a joint venture with Belt Energy and Biomass, a Nevada based operator with a registered hemp license.

Belt Energy and Biomass ("BEB") was recently awarded the Hemp Handlers Certificate in the State of Nevada, accordingly BEB can buy raw hemp and process it through state regulated extraction methodologies.

The Company believes this is a major development towards commercialization and realizing the first steps of marketability of product lines.

EviTrade continues to execute and fulfill its commitment to elevate the human condition through technologies in advancing health systems for medical solutions, and specialized wellness products.

About EVITRADE Health (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF)

EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (formerly, Auxellence Health Corporation), is a technology company specializing in the Health and Life Sciences sector looking to deliver effective personalized health solutions with a higher degree of predictability and consistency.

The Company is focused on the following areas to help improve health: personalized medical care systems (including CBD usage monitoring and effects on the cardiovascular system), molecular biology, nutraceutical solutions and genetic tailoring.

Through its subsidiaries' focus on technologies involved in extracting and purifying CBD extracts for its personalized healthcare system, the Company may be the first to offer a complete quality assured vertically integrated "CBD Health System" for monitoring and recording the effects of CBD on your cardiovascular system.

