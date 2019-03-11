Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2019) - An exclusive group of accredited individual investors, investment advisors, family offices, institutional investors and hedge fund industry experts met at the prestigious Albany Club last Wednesday to hear some of Canada's brightest and best hedge fund managers address the key issues on investors' minds as they consider using hedge funds as replacements and/or complements to other investments in their portfolios.

"Increasingly, discerning investors are turning to hedge funds to access investment strategies and manager skill not available in traditional, long-only asset management," Julie Makepeace, Managing Director at Alternative IQ, pointed out. Annually, Alternative IQ produces the CHFA Winners Showcase event as an opportunity for investors and their advisors to hear from Canada's award-winning hedge fund managers.

This year, the keynote address was delivered by Benjamin Tal, Managing Director and Deputy Chief Economist, CIBC Capital Markets, who enlightened and entertained this high-powered audience with his insightful and compelling presentation entitled 'Where in the World are We?'.

Presentations were made by 5 award-winning hedge fund managers:

• Bryan Nunnelley, Managing Director, Crystalline Management

(2018 2nd place Winner: 5-year Sharpe Ratio, Market Neutral category)

• Stephen Kearns, Managing Director, Guardian Capital

(2018 2nd place Winner: 5-year Return, Credit Focused category)

• Bill McGill, Executive Vice President, Waratah Capital Advisors

(2018 3rd place Winner: 5-year Sharpe Ratio, Market Neutral category)

• James Cole, SVP and Portfolio Manager, Portland Investment Counsel

(2018 3rd place Winner: 5-year Return, Equity Focused category; 1st place Winner: 5-year Return and 1st place Winner: 5-year Sharpe Ratio, Private Debt category)

• Sean Kallir, Portfolio Manager and CIO, HGC Investment Management

(2018 3rd place Winner: 1-year Return, 1st place Winner: 5-year Return and 1st place Winner: 5-year Sharpe Ratio, Market Neutral category)

NEW for 2019 "Investor Inquiry" Panel Q & A:

Each hedge fund manager briefly discussed their firm and winning investment strategy and then faced a panel of investment experts:

Adam Buzanis, Director of Research, Prime Quadrant

Loren Francis, VP and Principal, Highview Financial

Craig Machel, Director & Portfolio Manager, Richardson GMP

John McIsaac, VP Research & Due Diligence, RBC Wealth Management

in an interactive discussion designed to examine each fund in a way that is useful to investors considering diversifying and adapting their portfolios with investments that perform different roles and achieve different risk and return objectives.

The MC and Panel Moderator for this, 'by invitation only', event was Robert Lemon, Executive Director, Prime Services Group, CIBC Capital Markets.

This CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conference would not have been possible without the generous support of its sponsors: CIBC Prime Services and Fundata Canada, and its media partner, Newsfile.

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is the producer of the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, the annual Winners Showcase events (which present Managers of the award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards have a two-fold objective: first, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community. The 2019 CHFAs will be held at One King West Hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, October 22nd.

